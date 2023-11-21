Peggy Green-Bryant, right, and Susan Green-Perry, daughters of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Green, a food service technician killed in Vietnam, served Thanksgiving Dinner to Fort Sill basic trainees at Green Hall Nov. 23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|8137502
|VIRIN:
|231123-D-FX991-3269
|Resolution:
|2400x1601
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vietnam warrant officer’s legacy continues through family's Thanksgiving gesture
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT