Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

FORT STEWART, Ga. - Soldiers and Family members gathered to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast at the Chisholm Warrior Restaurant on Nov. 22, 2023. The event was hosted by the 287th Field Feeding Company, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, who worked day and night to make sure everything went according to plan.



One by one the plates of food were handed out for all those who came to enjoy. Over 400 guests were in attendance for the lunch. Senior leaders shifted in and out as they got behind the line to serve the food.



“It’s a great opportunity for our culinary specialists to showcase their subject matter expertise and specialties within the local community,” said Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, Commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.



The Jurassic Park theme was chosen this year combined with a Caribbean theme for the decor and food choices to be based around. Careful attention to detail and months of planning was done by the culinary team to ensure an enjoyable meal for all patrons.



“I believe for my platoon it’s the ‘Superbowl’ event,” said 2nd Lt. Mark Davis, the officer in charge of the dining facility. “It’s what they work up to and what they really look forward to. It’s an expression of all they’ve been working towards in the garrison operations.”



Typical Thanksgiving food choices were served, such as ham, corn on the cob, and stuffing, as well as other options to go along with the theme. All prepared in a traditional way with a turkey as the centerpiece of the dish.



“This is a big honor for me,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Freeman, when asked what coming to eat at this Thanksgiving meal meant to him. “It’s an honor for me to be here and hopefully we will have a good meal.”



Guests expressed their gratitude throughout the event until its end as they departed in anticipation for holiday weekend.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 18:07 Story ID: 458473 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.