Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

Travis Mobley, the deputy to the Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, serves roast beef to guests at Hunter-Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. This year’s Thanksgiving feast included a Jurassic Park-meets-Caribbean hybrid theme reflected in the food options and decor. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

