    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 2 of 7]

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Travis Mobley, the deputy to the Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, serves roast beef to guests at Hunter-Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. This year’s Thanksgiving feast included a Jurassic Park-meets-Caribbean hybrid theme reflected in the food options and decor. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 18:08
    Photo ID: 8137026
    VIRIN: 231122-A-QP205-1002
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

    feast
    thanksgiving
    3ID

