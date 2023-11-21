Lt. Col. Robert Cuthbertson, Garrison Commander for Hunter Army Airfield, serves food to guests at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. More than 400 guests were in attendance and were served a buffet style meal at the Thanksgiving event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
This work, Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
