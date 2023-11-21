Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 4 of 7]

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Robert Cuthbertson, Garrison Commander for Hunter Army Airfield, serves food to guests at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. More than 400 guests were in attendance and were served a buffet style meal at the Thanksgiving event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 8137029
    VIRIN: 231122-A-QP205-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    feast
    thanksgiving
    3ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT