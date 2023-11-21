Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

Lt. Col. Robert Cuthbertson, Garrison Commander for Hunter Army Airfield, serves food to guests at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. More than 400 guests were in attendance and were served a buffet style meal at the Thanksgiving event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

