Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal

Lt. Col. Melissa L. Hoaglin, Commander of the Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, serves mac and cheese to a Soldier at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. This year’s Thanksgiving feast included a Jurassic Park-meets-Caribbean hybrid theme reflected in the food options and decor. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

