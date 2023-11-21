Soldiers assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, gather for a group photo at Hunter-Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 22, 2023. More than 400 guests were in attendance and were served a buffet style meal at the Thanksgiving event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8137025
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-QP205-1001
|Resolution:
|4997x3397
|Size:
|1010.42 KB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hunter Army Airfield Serves Soldiers Thanksgiving Meal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT