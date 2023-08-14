Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Vicenza High School student walks down the red carpet on his way to the new Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.25.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    VICENZA, Italy — When John Kohut stepped into the brand new Vicenza High School building this week, he felt a familiar sense of nervous excitement – just as he did way back in 1974.

    Kohut, a Department of Defense Education Activity physical education teacher, was once a student at the Vicenza school.

    He attended all grades there because his father had been a Soldier with then Southern European Task Force and graduated in June of 1978.

    He returned as a teacher in August 2013.

    “It's nostalgic that we're leaving the old school to come to the new school now, but it's encouraging and enticing,” Kohut said.

    For nearly seven decades, Vicenza High School had occupied the same building on Caserma Ederle. This year, the high school moved to the Villaggio housing area, following a $33.1 million multiyear construction project. Kohut was among the staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership who gathered at the high school entrance Aug. 23 to welcome students into the new building.

    Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commander of the Southern European Task Force Africa, the command team from the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and Col. Scott Horrigan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy were among those waving black and gold pompoms and offering high fives to students as they arrived.

    “They all got the red carpet treatment, complete with fans cheering them on,” Horrigan said. “Go Cougars!”

    The state-of-the-art high school includes pod-style classrooms and new technologies, where teaching and learning will take on a new form.

    “The school is modern with a lot of technology that we have to explore,” Kohut said. “I hope the students come in with an open mind.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:53
    Story ID: 452136
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
