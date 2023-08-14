Lt Col. Richard Smith greets Vicenza High School students into their new school. Smith was among the staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership who gathered at the high school entrance Aug. 23 to welcome students into the new building.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7990101
|VIRIN:
|230823-A-HJ939-4519
|Resolution:
|6611x4407
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT