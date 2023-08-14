207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) command teams pose with Cheryl Tibbs, Vice Principal of Vicenza High School. VHS staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership gathered at the high school entrance Aug. 23 to welcome students into the new building. For nearly seven decades, Vicenza High School had occupied the same building on Caserma Ederle. This year, the high school moved to the Villaggio housing area, following a $33.1 million multiyear construction project

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 10:53 Photo ID: 7990107 VIRIN: 230823-A-HJ939-4954 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.21 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.