    Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School [Image 5 of 5]

    Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.23.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) command teams pose with Cheryl Tibbs, Vice Principal of Vicenza High School. VHS staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership gathered at the high school entrance Aug. 23 to welcome students into the new building. For nearly seven decades, Vicenza High School had occupied the same building on Caserma Ederle. This year, the high school moved to the Villaggio housing area, following a $33.1 million multiyear construction project

    Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School

