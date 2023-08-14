Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School

Col. Stephen Skells and Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund greet students into the new building alongside the staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership on the first day of school. For nearly seven decades, Vicenza High School had occupied the same building on Caserma Ederle. This year, the high school moved to the Villaggio housing area, following a $33.1 million multiyear construction project

