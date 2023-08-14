Red carpet return to new Vicenza High School

A Vicenza High School student walks down the red carpet on his way to the new Vicenza High School. For nearly seven decades, Vicenza High School had occupied the same building on Caserma Ederle. This year, the high school moved to the Villaggio housing area, following a $33.1 million multiyear construction project. VHS staff, faculty and U.S. Army leadership gathered at the high school entrance Aug. 23 to welcome students into the new building.

