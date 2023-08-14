Navy and Marine Corps Strengthen Bond during DSCA Rehearsal

JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK-FORT STORY, Virginia – Natural disasters have proven to be unpredictable all over the globe making it even more important to train to respond to those areas that are affected.



U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), along with Expeditionary Strike Group 2 (ESG-2) and 2nd Marine Logistics Group took part in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) Full Mission Rehearsal at Naval Base Norfolk, Virginia, and at sea, from August 18 to 22.



The exercise certified the rapid embarkation of Sailors and Marines with the II MEF Maritime DSCA Task Force aboard the Norfolk-based Fort Lauderdale, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, to validate deployment readiness requirements in preparation for future destructive weather events along the East Coast and Caribbean Sea.



Fort Lauderdale, assigned to ESG-2, provided naval assets such as multiple landing craft, air cushions (LCACs), which enabled the II MEF Maritime DSCA Task Force to exercise logistical procedures essential for the mission. The integration enhanced the Blue/Green Team’s capabilities and increased mutual interdependence.



“We are more prepared to provide support when requested by local and state authorities,” said Rear Adm. Tom Williams, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2. “This training exercised the same team who would respond to a hurricane, natural disaster or any kind of man-made disaster.”



During the exercise, Sailors and Marines loaded vehicles, equipment and personnel onto an LCAC and delivered them to the USS Fort Lauderdale, and unloaded crisis response gear onto the ship. Once out to sea, MV-22 Osprey’s, assigned to the "Thunder Chickens of "Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (VMM-263), and LCAC’s, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 (ACU-4), off-loaded the same gear and personnel and returned them to shore.



Although the primary reason for the exercise to ensure mission readiness, a secondary result was a strengthened relationship between the Marines and Sailors.



"Any exercise allows us to strengthen the Navy and Marine Corps bond,” said Fort Lauderdale Commanding Officer, Capt. Gill McCarthy. “This particular exercise allows us to demonstrate that the Navy and Marine Corps team is more than power projection through combat operations. DSCA is a life-saving effort and locally delivered support of devastated communities. The flawless integration of Combat Logistics Battalion 26 (CLB 26) and USS Fort Lauderdale exemplifies the Department’s flexibility and power."



The II MEF Maritime DSCA Task Force, commanded by CLB 26, is designed to respond to a destructive weather crisis rapidly and must be able to recall all forces, move those personnel and all equipment 230 miles, load it onto the USS Fort Lauderdale and be ready to go underway in less than 120 hours from notification. During this rehearsal, they were ready in less than 90 hours. This Task Force provides support to civilian authorities and is comprised of elements from throughout the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), stationed in the Camp Lejeune, NC area.



“Capt. McCarthy got it right,” Combat Logistics Battalion 26 Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Zach Embers. “The seamless integration of our teams speaks to their professionalism and the importance of our Naval Integration at the service level to maintain this ability to rapidly come together and execute complex amphibious operations bringing aid or other relevant military capability to the point of need As II MEF Maritime DSCA Task Force, CLB 26 has been augmented with key capabilities from across the Force to be able to provide life-saving aid distribution, security and route clearance, debris removal, helicopter support teams with sling-load support and casualty evacuation. We are resourced at a high-level of readiness for each of these capabilities and maintain this mission throughout the hurricane season from 1 June to 30 November.”



For more information on USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.



For more information on Combat Logisitics Battalion 26 visit https://www.2ndmlg.marines.mil/Units/Combat-Logistics-Regiment-2/Combat-Logistics-Battalion-26/



For more on Expeditionary Strike Group 2 visit https://www.facebook.com/ESGTWO.

