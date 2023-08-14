Navy and Marine Corps Strengthen Bond during DSCA LOADEX

A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, lands in the well deck of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) loading exercise (LOADEX). The exercise certified the rapid embarkation of Sailors and Marines to validate deployment readiness in preperation for future destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communition Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

