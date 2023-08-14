Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX [Image 2 of 5]

    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Knight 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Logistics Group approach an MV-22 Osprey assigned to the "Thunder Chickens" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (VMM-263) on the flight deck of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in support of Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) LOADEX. The exercise certified the rapid embarkation of Sailors and Marines to validate deployment readiness in preparation for future destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7985893
    VIRIN: 230821-N-HU377-1035
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX
    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX
    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX
    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX
    MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMM-263
    DSCA
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    LOADEX
    LPD 28
    USS Fort Lauderdale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT