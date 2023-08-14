Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Logistics Group approach an MV-22 Osprey assigned to the "Thunder Chickens" of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (VMM-263) on the flight deck of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in support of Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) LOADEX. The exercise certified the rapid embarkation of Sailors and Marines to validate deployment readiness in preparation for future destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7985893 VIRIN: 230821-N-HU377-1035 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 8.11 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV-22 Osprey Lands on USS Fort Lauderdale in Support of DSCA LOADEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.