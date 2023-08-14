Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Strengthen Bond during DSCA LOADEX [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy and Marine Corps Strengthen Bond during DSCA LOADEX

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Knight 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 approaches the well deck of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) loading exercise (LOADEX). The exercise certified the rapid embarkation of Sailors and Marines to validate deployment readiness in preperation for future destructive weather events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communition Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:44
    Photo ID: 7986252
    VIRIN: 230822-N-HU377-1043
    Resolution: 4644x3556
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Strengthen Bond during DSCA LOADEX [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    DSCA
    ACU-4
    LOADEX
    LPD 28
    USS Fort Lauderdale

