New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

The Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks during a discussion with community leaders at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 Special Operations Wing leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders.

New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan, the

Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, and Air Force Special Operations Command leadership, Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green visited Cannon Air Force Base, August 22, 2023.



Bauernfeind and the 27th Special Operations Wing leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with the congressional and community leaders. Optimization of AFSOC missions across the installations will enhance readiness and will ensure Air Commandos across our formation are prepared to answer the Nation’s call at a moment’s notice.



“Cannon is our best location for building readiness for the future,” said Bauernfeind. “Because of the crown jewel that is Melrose Range and because of the training that we can get out of these high altitudes, because of these amazing mountains that we can navigate around as you’re flying low level, we can prepare our Air Commandos for the tough missions.”



During the visit, Chaudhary spoke with congressional and community leaders about the efforts to modernize our force structure for strategic competition while being mindful of impacts to communities surrounding the affected areas. Bauernfeind discussed the mission sets that are set to come to Cannon AFB in the future.



Chaudhary is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies programs, and budgets to meet Air Force energy, installations, environment, safety, and occupational health objectives.



“The commitment across party lines has been one of growth and now we are sitting around 6500 strong. When you look at that history you have a tremendous, tremendous commitment.” said Chaudhary. “I’ve come here bringing both the President and Secretary’s vision that we will remain committed to the long-term future of Cannon Air Force Base.”



In addition to optimizing the size and capabilities of our units, this move allows for more deliberate and cultivated relationships with community partners and joint partners. Team Cannon’s relationship with the communities in eastern New Mexico are key to ensuring our Air Commandos are prepared to deliver specialized airpower anywhere, anytime.