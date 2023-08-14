Air Force Special Operations Command and 27th Special Operations wing leadership host a discussion with New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 SOW leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|7985141
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-VD069-1082
|Resolution:
|6511x4341
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT