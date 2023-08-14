New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

Air Force Special Operations Command and 27th Special Operations wing leadership host a discussion with New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 SOW leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

