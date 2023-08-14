New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is greeted by Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27 SOW command chief, during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Bauernfeind and the 27 SOW leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

