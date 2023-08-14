New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

The Honorable Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment, speaks during a discussion with community leaders at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 Special Operations Wing leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

