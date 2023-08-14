Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27 SOW command chief, salute Air Force Special Operations Command leadership as they depart during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 SOW leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

This work, New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Drew Cyburt