    New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders [Image 5 of 6]

    New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27 SOW command chief, salute Air Force Special Operations Command leadership as they depart during a visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander and the 27 SOW leadership team hosted a meeting to discuss transforming AFSOC force structure for a fifth power projection wing, greater force development, and growth for Air Commandos with congressional and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7985143
    VIRIN: 230822-F-VD069-1221
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS

    New Mexico Senators and Air Force leadership visit Cannon AFB to speak with community leaders

    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27 SOW

