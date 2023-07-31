DLA Police build trust, camaraderie at National Night Out at Noon event

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Kristal Compton serves up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks to Defense...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Kristal Compton serves up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks to Defense Supply Center Columbus associates during the second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at DSCC’s Mission Park. The event was hosted by the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department where Compton is an emergency services supervisor. It’s modeled after National Night Out, an annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Police Department hosted its second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Mission Park Pavilion. About 200 associates from DLA Land and Maritime, Defense Finance and Accounting Service -- Columbus and other tenants plus several classes of children from the DSCC Child Development Center were in attendance.



The event featured static displays, a bouncy house, educational materials, giveaways and music. The DLA Police Department also served up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks for all who participated.



Deputy Chief Edward Compton manned the grill and Police Chief Marco Schmigotzki spoke to the crowd about the importance of building relationships between law enforcement and the public.



National Night out at Noon is modeled after the nationwide National Night Out events held in communities across the country.



Its origins come out of a movement in the 1970s when communities held community block watch parties with law enforcement to build trust and camaraderie, explained DLA Police Sgt. Greg Adams.



In 1984, a network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers held the first National Night Out and the event has been held annually on the first Tuesday of August ever since, Adams added.



Schmigotzki said the DSCC event is part of a larger community policing initiative to build trust and camaraderie between the DLA Police and the DSCC workforce.



“We always look forward to spending time with the associates to build that trust,” Schmigotzki said.



The next event will be the second annual Trunk or Treat in October on a date yet to be determined.



“We’ve got a live band, food trucks, a car show and a run with your pet 5K planned,” Adams said.