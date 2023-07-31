Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Police build trust, camaraderie at National Night Out at Noon event

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    The Defense Logistics Agency Police Department hosted its second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at the Defense Supply Center Columbus Mission Park Pavilion. About 200 associates from DLA Land and Maritime, Defense Finance and Accounting Service -- Columbus and other tenants plus several classes of children from the DSCC Child Development Center were in attendance.

