DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon

Educational materials were available for children and adults alike at the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department’s second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Mission Park. The event, modeled after National Night Out, is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. DLA Police officers also served up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks for all in attendance.

