Educational materials were available for children and adults alike at the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department’s second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Mission Park. The event, modeled after National Night Out, is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. DLA Police officers also served up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks for all in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7950391
|VIRIN:
|230801-D-DM952-2653
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon [Image 6 of 6], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Police build trust, camaraderie at National Night Out at Noon event
