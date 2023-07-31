DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Educational materials were available for children and adults alike at the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department’s second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Mission Park. The event, modeled after National Night Out, is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. DLA Police officers also served up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks for all in attendance.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Police build trust, camaraderie at National Night Out at Noon event

