DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon

Kristal Compton serves up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks to Defense Supply Center Columbus associates during the second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at DSCC’s Mission Park. The event was hosted by the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department where Compton is an emergency services supervisor. It’s modeled after National Night Out, an annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

