Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon [Image 6 of 6]

    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Kristal Compton serves up a free lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks to Defense Supply Center Columbus associates during the second annual National Night Out at Noon event Aug. 1 at DSCC’s Mission Park. The event was hosted by the Defense Logistics Agency Police Department where Compton is an emergency services supervisor. It’s modeled after National Night Out, an annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 7950394
    VIRIN: 230801-D-DM952-2721
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon [Image 6 of 6], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon
    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon
    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon
    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon
    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon
    DSCC builds community at annual National Night Out at Noon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Police build trust, camaraderie at National Night Out at Noon event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Columbus
    #DefenseSupplyCenterColumbus
    #DLAPolice
    #DLALand and Maritime #NationalNightOut

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT