374th Health Care Operation Squadron Changes Command

Lt. Col. David Dy assumed command of the 374th Health Care Operations Squadron from Col. Elizabeth Sarnoski during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17.



Col. Gregory Richert, 374th Medical Group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th HCOS, and representatives from across the base.



“Thank you for the opportunity to be your leader and to serve alongside you,” said Sarnoski. “We have an amazing team here. Our collective ability to find solutions, get the mission done, and take care of people is second-to-none and I know we’ve set up our successors for the same success.”



Sarnoski leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include leading the 374th HCOS in facilitating 65,000 patient visits valued at $9 million annually, driving a base-wide vaccine operation to deliver 19,500 vaccines, and achieving Pacific Air Forces’ highest–and the Air Force’s second-highest–individual medical readiness immunization rate.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“To HCOS, thank you for the warm welcome,” said Dy. “Looking at the path ahead, there will be a lot of challenges, but I ask you to not look at them as challenges, but rather as opportunities.”



The 374th HCOS provides Urgent Care, Ambulance Services, Family Health, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunizations, and Dermatology services to Yokota’s 11,000 person community in support of United States Indo-Pacific Command’s premier airlift hub.