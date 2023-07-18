374th Healthcare Operations Squadron Changes Command

Col. Gregory Richert (left), 374th Medical Group commander, gives a squadron guidon to Lt. Col. David Dy, 374th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2023. Dy assumed command of the 374th HCOS from Col. Elizabeth Sarnoski. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

