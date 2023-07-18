374th Healthcare Operations Squadron Changes Command

Col. Elizabeth Sarnoski, former 374th Security Forces commander, receives a final salute from members of the 374th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2023. Lt. Col. David Dy assumed command of the 374th HCOS from Sarnoski. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

