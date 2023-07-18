Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Healthcare Operations Squadron Changes Command [Image 4 of 6]

    374th Healthcare Operations Squadron Changes Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Gregory Richert (left), 374th Medical Group commander, receives a squadron guidon from Col. Elizabeth Sarnoski, former 374th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2023. Lt. Col. David Dy assumed command of the 374th HCOS from Sarnoski. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    374th Health Care Operation Squadron Changes Command

    ceremony
    Airmen
    leadership
    Change of command
    Health Care Operations Squadron
    374 HCOS

