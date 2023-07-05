Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

Photo By Sgt. Tommie Berry | An Ohio Army National Guard member with Camp Perry Joint Training Center range...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tommie Berry | An Ohio Army National Guard member with Camp Perry Joint Training Center range operations watches the impact area during the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 23, 2022. Each summer, Ohio ARNG personnel provide support to the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry, working behind the scenes in key roles to ensure the five-week event’s success, including range operations and security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

For nearly the past 120 years, for five weeks each summer, the best civilian and military marksmen and women from throughout the U.S. and other countries descend on Camp Perry Joint Training Center for the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches, considered among the top shooting competitions in the world.



Key to the success of the National Matches each year are the many Ohio Army National Guard members working behind the scenes in key supportive roles, providing services such as range operations and security. These services include the range tower, which is operated by Soldiers from the Range Operations Center. These Soldiers work long days monitoring the impact zones of Camp Perry’s ranges.



“During the National Matches my role (was) range control,” said Staff Sgt. Collin Alexander, a range noncommissioned officer with Camp Perry Range Operations during the 2022 National Matches. “We’re up there with binoculars and radar, watching for boats or anything that could get into our impact zone. At any time we have two Soldiers up in the tower and we’ll switch out at around lunch time to give somebody a break, but we are usually up there about 12 hours, all said and done.”



The competition draws talent from across the nation and internationally. The event features matches in categories for shooters ranging from youth to more experienced veteran shooters. Interacting with the competitors provides a rewarding experience for many of the Soldiers working the event.



“Working with the civilians (was) really interesting,” said Sgt. Karla Mahoney, a vehicle operator with 1485th Transportation Company who provided security at the 2022 National Matches. “We get (got) to talk to them and hear some of their experiences. Some of them served, some of them did not. Some (were) from other countries. But we get to hear their experiences which is pretty cool.”



Soldiers also provided other support services, including a shuttle service for the shooters, security on the range and surrounding area, as well as conducted range operations alongside the CMP members.



“My main role at the (2022) National Matches (was) to support our range operations,” said Sgt. Deshawn Hamilton, a squad leader with the 1487th Transportation Company. “I (was) involved in details like pulling and collecting targets and range safety. I definitely see myself coming back in (future years) to help with the National Matches at Camp Perry.”



Many of the Soldiers have been working the National Matches for years. The additional summer work, and relationships with the shooters is a tradition they look forward to each year. Whether new or experienced, the services the Soldiers provide to the CMP greatly facilitates this annual event.



“We could not do the National Matches without them,” said Christy Sewell, CMP programs chief. “They are there to support us throughout the whole five-week span. They are great hosts here at Camp Perry and the competitors love coming here. They wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”