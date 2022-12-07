First Shot Ceremony kicks off national shooting competitions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ohio National Guard hosted the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s 2022 National Matches First Shot Ceremony at the Camp Perry Joint Training Center, Ohio July 12, 2022. The National Matches is a month-long mix of original CMP matches along with traditional pistol, smallbore, high-power rifle and long-range rifle competitions, attracting hundreds of elite-level pistol and rifle shooters from around the world. (Video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/RELEASED)