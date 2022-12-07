The Ohio National Guard hosted the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s 2022 National Matches First Shot Ceremony at the Camp Perry Joint Training Center, Ohio July 12, 2022. The National Matches is a month-long mix of original CMP matches along with traditional pistol, smallbore, high-power rifle and long-range rifle competitions, attracting hundreds of elite-level pistol and rifle shooters from around the world. (Video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 22:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850581
|VIRIN:
|220712-A-SM034-678
|Filename:
|DOD_109111473
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Shot Ceremony kicks off national shooting competitions, by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
