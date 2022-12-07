Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Shot Ceremony kicks off national shooting competitions

    OH, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Ohio National Guard hosted the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s 2022 National Matches First Shot Ceremony at the Camp Perry Joint Training Center, Ohio July 12, 2022. The National Matches is a month-long mix of original CMP matches along with traditional pistol, smallbore, high-power rifle and long-range rifle competitions, attracting hundreds of elite-level pistol and rifle shooters from around the world. (Video by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 22:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850581
    VIRIN: 220712-A-SM034-678
    Filename: DOD_109111473
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, First Shot Ceremony kicks off national shooting competitions, by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CMP
    Camp Perry
    National Matches
    First Shot Ceremony

