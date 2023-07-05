Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches [Image 6 of 8]

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by George Davis 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of the Army National Guard’s Marksmanship Team fire on the range during the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2022. For five weeks each summer, the best civilian and military marksmen and women from throughout the U.S. and other countries descend on Camp Perry for the National Matches, considered among the top shooting competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by George B. Davis, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 01:48
    Photo ID: 7901166
    VIRIN: 220805-Z-XR817-8104
    Resolution: 2481x3633
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US 
    This work, Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches [Image 8 of 8], by George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

    Ohio National Guard
    competition
    marksmanship
    Civilian Marksmanship Program
    National Matches
    Camp Perry Joint Training Center

