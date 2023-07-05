Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

An Ohio Army National Guard member with Camp Perry Joint Training Center range operations watches the impact area during the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 23, 2022. Each summer, Ohio ARNG personnel provide support to the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry, working behind the scenes in key roles to ensure the five-week event’s success, including range operations and security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.23.2022
Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US