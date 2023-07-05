Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches [Image 5 of 8]

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors prepare to fire during the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 23, 2022. Each summer, Ohio Army National Guard personnel provide support to the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry, working behind the scenes in key roles to ensure the five-week event’s success, including range operations, logistics, transportation and security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

    Ohio National Guard
    competition
    marksmanship
    Civilian Marksmanship Program
    National Matches
    Camp Perry Joint Training Center

