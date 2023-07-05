Guard members provide critical support to ensure success of National Matches

Competitors prepare to fire during the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 23, 2022. Each summer, Ohio Army National Guard personnel provide support to the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Matches at Camp Perry, working behind the scenes in key roles to ensure the five-week event’s success, including range operations, logistics, transportation and security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

