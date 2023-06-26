35th Fighter Generation Squadron receives new commander

Col. Bradley Altman, left, 8th Maintenance Group commander, hands off the guidon to Maj. Lee Bussey, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, during the 35th FGS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2023. Bussey is the second commander of the 35th FGS since its activation on June 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

