2SBCT Assumption of Command

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The “Mountain Warriors” welcomed its new commander, Col. Keith W. Benedict, to the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a assumption of command ceremony June 21, 2023, at Richert Field.



Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, deputy commanding general of maneuver, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, presided over the event as Benedict assumed command.



“You’re going to enhance the Mountain post’s readiness, and will have the opportunity to dive into straight command activities and join the brigade that’s forward in Korea,” Dooghan said. “Cherish every moment, I look forward to the great things you, and this awesome group of Soldiers are going to do.”



He brings to the brigade a diverse range of achievements and experience. He commissioned as an Infantry Officer after graduating from the United States Military Academy in 2003. His most recent assignment was served as a joint operational planner at U.S. Central Command.



“I truly appreciate my family and friends who are here in person, and so many others who have supported me on this journey,” Benedict said.



Benedict said he and his Family are appreciative of the opportunity to be welcomed by the community and he is excited to be a part of a unit with such a rich history. [Summary of Benedict excited to work w/ BDE]



“I am excited to join your ranks and I will earn your trust with the decisions I make, the words that I speak and the actions that I take,” Benedict said. “I’m ready to make our service together meaningful, memorable and impactful both in Korea, and here on Fort Carson.”



