    2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    2SBCT Assumption of Command

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Eiermann, (right), Command Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, wraps the colors with Col. Keith W. Benedict, (right), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team at 2nd SBCT Assumption of Command Ceremony, on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. The wrap symbolized the deployment status of the team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding)

    This work, 2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    assumption of command
    2SBCT

