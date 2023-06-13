2SBCT Assumption of Command

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Eiermann, (right), Command Sgt. Maj. of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, wraps the colors with Col. Keith W. Benedict, (right), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team at 2nd SBCT Assumption of Command Ceremony, on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. The wrap symbolized the deployment status of the team. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding)
