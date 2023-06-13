Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    2SBCT Assumption of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band perform during an assumption of command ceremony for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. Army Bands promote the Army and its national interests, enable commanders to shape the environment to accomplish their mission, and set the conditions that lead to trust and confidence in America’s Army and its readiness to conduct operations in peacetime, conflict, and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    This work, 2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

