2SBCT Assumption of Command

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Band perform during an assumption of command ceremony for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. Army Bands promote the Army and its national interests, enable commanders to shape the environment to accomplish their mission, and set the conditions that lead to trust and confidence in America’s Army and its readiness to conduct operations in peacetime, conflict, and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

