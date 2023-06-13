2SBCT Assumption of Command

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division fire ceremonial cannons during an assumption of command ceremony for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. This summer, the 2nd SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., is scheduled to replace the 2nd SBCT, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

