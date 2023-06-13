Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    2SBCT Assumption of Command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division fire ceremonial cannons during an assumption of command ceremony for the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. This summer, the 2nd SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., is scheduled to replace the 2nd SBCT, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 00:46
    Photo ID: 7874806
    VIRIN: 230621-A-OF090-9000
    Resolution: 5041x3361
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, 2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Marsilia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Fort Carson
    2SBCT
    Mountain Warriors

