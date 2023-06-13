Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    2SBCT Assumption of Command

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldier, (right), greets family and friends at 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Assumption of Command Ceremony, on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. The Ceremony observed 2nd SBCT deployed soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 19:40
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    assumption of command
    2SBCT

