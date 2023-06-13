U.S. Army Soldier, (right), greets family and friends at 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Assumption of Command Ceremony, on Fort Carson, Colorado, June 21, 2023. The Ceremony observed 2nd SBCT deployed soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Robert Spaulding)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 19:40
|Photo ID:
|7874438
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-SE565-1003
|Resolution:
|1080x864
|Size:
|915.08 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Robert Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT