Nebraska Task Force Attends Presidential Inauguration

Over 270 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated and sent to Washington D.C., for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 16, 2021. The Guardsmen were there to ensure a safe transition of power after rioters broke into the Capitol Building on January 6.



Task Force Husker arrived at Andrews Air Force Base and after receiving an in-briefing, were bused to their hotel lodging around the D.C. area. Over the next couple of days, the Soldiers and Airmen were issued civil disturbance equipment and received refresher training on crowd disbursement tactics. On Tuesday, January 19, the Guardsmen moved out to patrol around various monuments and government buildings in Washington D.C.



Nebraska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. David Nelson was the Team Noncommissioned Officer for Team 6 from Nebraska. He said his team was there to stop any kind of nefarious activity that would disrupt the transition of power.



“We were Quick Reaction Force (QRF) for basically the Area of Operations (AO) of any place within the D.C. area,” Nelson said. “Once the inauguration was complete, the mission changed to fall underneath Capitol Grounds, under Task Force Capitol Grounds. We fell under Team House and our area was to provide a presence patrol and visual deterrence for the House area.”



Nelson added that after the Inauguration, his team was moved and set up a base of operations in the parking lot in the Cannon House Office Building.



“We utilized approximately a 100 man team to cover that area [around the Capitol],” Nelson said. “As the mission grew, there were other units that retrograded out of the area and that expanded our AO to cover essentially from a one block radius to six blocks and an additional sub AO of a power plant south of the Capitol area.”



1st Lt. Kevin Peatrowsky, of the 1057th Military Police Company in Chadron, was a platoon leader for one of the Task Force team’s and said the team has had a high mission tempo.



“There has been a lot to do, but at the same time, it has been engaging,” Peatrowsky said. “There are a lot of opportunities to work through issues and to be able to overcome some of the challenges here.”



Peatrowsky said the mission had given him a chance as a leader to work with people that he had not worked with before.



“The biggest difficulty but also the most fun is we are all from different units,” Peatrowsky said. “We haven’t had a chance to work together. Except for a handful of us, I knew a few people from the Covid mission, but largely we are working inter-service, Army with Air Force, and even cross Military Occupational Specialties (MOS) and branches. Using each other to the best of our abilities, has been an amazing challenge and an amazing opportunity.”



Task Force Husker had many Guardsmen from different backgrounds and training but came together to form an efficient team. From military police to truck drivers to medics and security forces; they all answered the request to assist in this piece of the Nation’s history.



“It was the first time I’ve seen a true joint operation that was conducted were the branch on your nametape didn’t matter,” Nelson said.



Not only was this a first for many Soldiers and Airmen to work together, but also with outside agencies. The National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were sworn in under the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department as Special Police during their mission in D.C. Along with the D.C. Metropolitan Police, the Guardsmen also worked closely with the U.S. Capitol Police as well.



“I’ve been extremely grateful to have worked with them,” Peatrowsky said. “Building those local relationships is one of the key factors and enabling the Guard to, not only do our job, but also building that relationship and support with local law enforcement, it helps them as well.”



Peatrowsky also added that it is a huge mission of the Guard, in every state, to build a relationship with their local law enforcement.



Nelson agreed saying that everyone had the same mindset on the overall mission, to ensure the inauguration went smoothly.



“All the capitol police that we came in contact with were 100% on our side and willing to accommodate us in any way shape or form,” Nelson said. “Some of them even offered their own personal residence for us to sleep in, so we wouldn’t have to be sleeping in the parking garages.”



Both Guardsmen agree that it was an honor to assist in the Presidential Inauguration and they will remember this for the rest of their lives.



“The biggest thing about this is, it’s both the best and one of the scariest experience ever,” Peatrowsky said. “To know that I’m here in support of this mission; because of the insurrection, because of what happened January 6. To know that’s the reason why I’m here, but at the same time be a part of this event. I never in my life thought I would be a part of an inauguration.”



Nelson added that for him and his team, they were very proud to serve in this capacity during the transition.



“To know that we are not just representing our state, but as the nation as a whole, that we are the protectors,” Nelson said. “It is an honor to be put on this and be a part of this.”

