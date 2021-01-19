Nebraska National Guard Prepare for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. National Guard Airmen and Soldiers, put on their equipment on the North side of the Capitol Building, in Washington D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

Date Taken: 01.19.2021
Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US