Task Force Husker

U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, raise their right hands as they take the Oath of Office to become Special Police for the 59th Inauguration, in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring our identification badges)

