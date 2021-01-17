B-Roll: Nebraska National Guard sworn in as Special Police in Washington D.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Nebraska are sworn into service as Special Police, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington D.C., before marching back to their hotel, passing by the National Art Gallery and the National Archives along Pennsylvania Avenue. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from most states have traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities with security and other matters leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)