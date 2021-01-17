Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Nebraska National Guard sworn in as Special Police in Washington D.C.

    LINCOLN, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Nebraska are sworn into service as Special Police, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington D.C., before marching back to their hotel, passing by the National Art Gallery and the National Archives along Pennsylvania Avenue. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from most states have traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities with security and other matters leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780711
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-LY351-0001
    Filename: DOD_108142657
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LINCOLN, DC, US
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, B-Roll: Nebraska National Guard sworn in as Special Police in Washington D.C., by SSG Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    2021 Presidential Inauguration
    Task Force Husker

