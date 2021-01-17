B-Roll: Nebraska National Guard sworn in as Special Police in Washington D.C.

U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Nebraska are sworn into service as Special Police, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington D.C., before marching back to their hotel, passing by the National Art Gallery and the National Archives along Pennsylvania Avenue. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from most states have traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities with security and other matters leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)
|01.17.2021
|01.18.2021 10:56
|B-Roll
|LINCOLN, DC, US
|LINCOLN, NE, US
