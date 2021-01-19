Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard Prepare for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 9]

    Nebraska National Guard Prepare for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen discuss their mission while marching up the steps of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 12:04
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska National Guard Prepare for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    2021 Presidential Inauguration
    Task Force Husker

