JTF-Red Hill Announces Dewatering 

Quality Assurance representative with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), Bo Cadiz, inspects a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2022. Dewatering is a critical step prior to defueling the RHBFSF. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are on site during dewatering. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill announced today it began dewatering the fuel tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



Dewatering is a critical step prior to defueling the RHBFSF. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality.



Fuel tanks must have air vents to maintain safe tank operation. These vents allow water vapor in the air to enter the tanks which results in condensation on tank walls that settles at the bottom of the tank. This is the water that is removed during the dewatering process.



“We are dewatering the tanks this week, which is a major milestone on our path to the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill facility. We have deliberately validated our procedures, trained to them, and rehearsed, so that we conduct the evolution safely,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander.



Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are on site during dewatering.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.