    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A Department of Health employee collects a sample of fuel for testing during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2022. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 21:35
    Photo ID: 7744787
    VIRIN: 230417-N-ME861-1001
    Resolution: 5521x3681
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dewatering
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    defueling
    JTF RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    RHBFSF

