Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering

A Department of Health employee collects a sample of fuel for testing during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2022. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Joint Task Force-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney)

