Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Fuels Operations Director and Fleet Logistics Command Pearl Harbor Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Shawn Triggs, provides updates to on-site Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health personnel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2022. Dewatering is a critical step prior to defueling the RHBFSF. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

