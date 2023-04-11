Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) leadership and contractors conduct the dewatering evolution at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for such things as dewatering, repacking, and defueling. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|879959
|VIRIN:
|230417-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109579864
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|HALAWA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Broll of Dewatering at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT