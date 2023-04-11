Joint Task Force-Red Hill Begins Dewatering

A fuel works leader with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) facilitates dewatering operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 17, 2022. Dewatering is a critical step prior to defueling the RHBFSF. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Fuel tanks must have air vents to maintain safe tank operation. Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are on site during dewatering. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

