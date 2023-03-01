SOUTHWEST ASIA - An Asayish Law Enforcement Training Academy certifies the first 145 correctional force members during a graduation ceremony, Jan. 3, 2023, near Qamishli, Syria.



Coalition Forces instructed the 15-day correctional tactics and training program that began Dec. 15, 2022.



“Asayish partners and Detention Capabilities Assessment Teams conducted law enforcement fundamentals courses to equip correctional-force members with skills needed to secure Syria and the region against ISIS,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Stark, the non-commissioned officer in charge of DCAT. “Correctional force training focuses on scenarios such as use of force levels, cell extraction, and internal escort procedures.”



The Asayish training academy provides an additional two and half months of instruction to focus on security, address gender-based violence, and other political and military instruction. Syrian Democratic Forces will continue to develop Asayish correctional force members with the next class beginning mid-January.



Correctional force graduates help deny ISIS recruitment efforts and maintain order in detention centers across northeast Syria.



The SDF partner with Coalition Forces to ensure stability and prosperity in the enduring mission to defeat ISIS and prevent any possible resurgence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:07 Story ID: 436455 Location: SY Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asayish approves first wave of correctional force training members, by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.